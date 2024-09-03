Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Hits New 1-Year High at $289.00

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 289 ($3.80) and last traded at GBX 287 ($3.77), with a volume of 219484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.50 ($3.74).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 294 ($3.87) target price on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Baltic Classifieds Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.94) price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,783.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 262.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 244.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Baltic Classifieds Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Baltic Classifieds Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

