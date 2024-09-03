Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Up 12.2% in August

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Bancroft Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

BCV stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $17.15.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

