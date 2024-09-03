Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Up 12.2% in August

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Bancroft Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
BCV stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $17.15.
About Bancroft Fund
