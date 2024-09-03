Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 14,095 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,095 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Insperity worth $38,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Insperity alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Insperity by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,210,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,534,000 after buying an additional 224,772 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 398,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,687,000 after purchasing an additional 116,226 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 226,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,514,000 after purchasing an additional 42,869 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $1,956,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 57,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 42,088 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $1,487,024.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,956,967.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NSP opened at $93.99 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.04 and a 52 week high of $119.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Get Our Latest Report on Insperity

Insperity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.