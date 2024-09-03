Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 406,837 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,048,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,837 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $39,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Evolent Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $647.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 23,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $731,876.77. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 198,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,210.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 23,693 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $731,876.77. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 198,809 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,210.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,637,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,357,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,291 shares of company stock worth $9,290,385. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

