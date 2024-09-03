Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 9,602 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $38,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 12,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at $33,334,863.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 12,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.05 per share, for a total transaction of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,334,863.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,198.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens raised shares of Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $91.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.31. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $61.98 and a one year high of $95.50.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.54 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

