Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.43% of Qiagen worth $39,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,066,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,211,000 after buying an additional 1,809,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,815,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,856,000 after buying an additional 83,371 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,271,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,463,000 after buying an additional 1,217,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth about $264,322,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,099,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,784,000 after buying an additional 399,965 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Qiagen Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE QGEN opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.28.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Qiagen had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Profile

(Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.