Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,829 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.57% of Smartsheet worth $34,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 37.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 169.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $183,280.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,821.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $180,241.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $183,280.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,821.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,805 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Stock Down 0.1 %

SMAR opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -78.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Smartsheet

About Smartsheet

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.