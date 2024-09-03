Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $33.50 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,481,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.64% of V.F. worth $33,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get V.F. alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $1,518,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 351,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 132,650 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:VFC opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. V.F. had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on V.F. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on V.F. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VFC

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 15,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 115,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,152 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.