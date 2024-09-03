Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $34.94 Million Stock Position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $34,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expro Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Expro Group by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after buying an additional 833,928 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Expro Group by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 822,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,420,000 after acquiring an additional 463,584 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Expro Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,084,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,688,000 after acquiring an additional 404,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Expro Group by 28.0% during the first quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP now owns 1,441,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,781,000 after acquiring an additional 315,674 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XPRO opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. Expro Group Holdings has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -110.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58.

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $469.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.20 million. Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XPRO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Expro Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, CTO Steven J. Russell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 84,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

