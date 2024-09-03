Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $37.24 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,489,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,016 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.55% of Invesco worth $37,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Invesco by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 23,120 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. Barclays began coverage on Invesco in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is -109.33%.

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.