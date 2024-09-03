Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $38.32 Million Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 578,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $38,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sanmina by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Sanmina by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 38,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $76.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average is $65.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Krish A. Prabhu sold 4,803 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $323,674.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,596.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Krish A. Prabhu sold 4,803 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $323,674.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,596.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $585,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,849.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,883. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

