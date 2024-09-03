Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $39.16 Million Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $39,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PIPR opened at $272.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.54 and its 200 day moving average is $240.57. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $280.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.22%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.