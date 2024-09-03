Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,593,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834,458 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $36,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,798,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,371,000 after buying an additional 1,471,691 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,294,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,986 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,197,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,585,000 after acquiring an additional 747,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,009,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in TEGNA by 18.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,441,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,479,000 after purchasing an additional 384,687 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGNA opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $16.67.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $710.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $349,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,731.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $349,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,731.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,376,149.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,401 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,725.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,467 shares of company stock worth $1,726,313 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

