Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 56,054 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.43% of Vaxcyte worth $35,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth about $37,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Vaxcyte by 649.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Vaxcyte by 451.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

PCVX opened at $80.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.51. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $87.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 478,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,223,088.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $127,308.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,181.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 478,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,223,088.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,283 shares of company stock worth $5,613,568. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

