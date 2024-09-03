Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,503 Shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,028,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,503 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.20% of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $36,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLB. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 358,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 54,315 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYLB opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $36.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.56.

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

