Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 4,680 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 2,736.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Etsy were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $44,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,083.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $44,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,083.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,694 shares of company stock worth $169,687 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.25.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Etsy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

