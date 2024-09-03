Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $7,628,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 488,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,644,000 after purchasing an additional 83,383 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Airbnb by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $117.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total value of $16,990,441.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,861,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.25, for a total value of $16,990,441.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,861,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.97, for a total value of $88,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 210,574 shares in the company, valued at $31,158,634.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,907 shares of company stock worth $91,473,471 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

