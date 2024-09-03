Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,860 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,970 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.8 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $83.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

