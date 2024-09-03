Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vale were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vale alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.3698 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.1%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VALE. Wolfe Research cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VALE

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.