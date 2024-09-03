Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New $354,000 Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. American National Bank increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

ICE opened at $161.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.52. The company has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $161.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $9,472,911 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

