Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 186 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in ARM were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 15.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the second quarter worth about $2,413,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the second quarter worth about $14,121,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 12.7% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in ARM in the second quarter worth about $297,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARM stock opened at $132.88 on Tuesday. Arm Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $188.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.35.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

