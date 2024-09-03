Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,976 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.8% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,653 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.9% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,246 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total transaction of $6,009,869.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,473,703.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Microsoft from $520.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.72.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.0 %

MSFT opened at $417.14 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $309.45 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $431.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.97. The company has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

