Berry Wealth Group LP Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Berry Wealth Group LP lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.2% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,194.9% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 237,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,190,000 after purchasing an additional 218,949 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $782,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $165.98.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.