Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Short Interest Up 8.5% in August

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Better Home & Finance Trading Up 10.8 %

NASDAQ:BETRW opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Better Home & Finance has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

