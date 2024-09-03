BitTorrent-New (BTT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $799.56 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $799.56 million and $13.98 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001324 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000515 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000083 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $15,161,792.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.