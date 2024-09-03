Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,243 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.85% of Blade Air Mobility worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 764.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 70.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amir Cohen sold 11,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $33,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,340.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Down 0.6 %

BLDE stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Blade Air Mobility Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

