BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Update

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the July 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days.

BPT opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $50,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 129.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 51,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It is involved in holding overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

