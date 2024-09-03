Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Update

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.92.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 62.72% and a negative return on equity of 84.86%. The business had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.