Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

