Brokerages Set Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Price Target at $67.08

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.08.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR opened at $72.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $73.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 675.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $34,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

