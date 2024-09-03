Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,485.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,797 shares of company stock worth $20,292,558. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $268.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.02. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.05 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

