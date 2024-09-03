Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYDB. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,429,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,199,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 386.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 201,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after buying an additional 159,889 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,083,000. Finally, Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,893,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.2779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

