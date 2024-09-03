Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 5,642 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $50.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

