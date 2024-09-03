Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Reliance alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Reliance by 27,948.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Reliance by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Reliance by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Reliance by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of RS opened at $286.65 on Tuesday. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.14 and a 52 week high of $342.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.69 and a 200-day moving average of $302.28.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RS

About Reliance

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.