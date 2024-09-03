Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in United States Steel by 339.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Down 1.7 %

United States Steel stock opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on X. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

