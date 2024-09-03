Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth $81,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FNOV stock opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $649.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

