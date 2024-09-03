Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $195,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth $220,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.8 %
BJUL opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $205.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.89.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July
The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.
