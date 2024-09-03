Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $195,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth $220,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Schulz Wealth LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.8 %

BJUL opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $205.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.89.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.