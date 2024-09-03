Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 160,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after buying an additional 42,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,490 shares of company stock valued at $14,623,258 over the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BRO opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $105.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

