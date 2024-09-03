Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter.

PEY stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

