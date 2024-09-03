Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,232 Shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FGRO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FGRO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,117 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $836,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

FGRO stock opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $312.56 million, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (FGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in growth stocks from domestic and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FGRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

