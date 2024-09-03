Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.64% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $601,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 946,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,271,000 after acquiring an additional 40,468 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 412,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,432 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 476,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 354,701 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF stock opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $19.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44.

About Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

