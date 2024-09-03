Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWM. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $96.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $98.15. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.46%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

