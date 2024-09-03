Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,446 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,416 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 36.3% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.89 and its 200 day moving average is $92.06. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.