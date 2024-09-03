Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,033 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 3,780.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 71,858 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,511,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 39,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROL. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,017 shares of company stock worth $948,707. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $50.87.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

