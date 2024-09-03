Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 45,859 Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,859 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMLC. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,600,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $128,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 177.1% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 657,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after buying an additional 420,388 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 256,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $25.58.

About VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.