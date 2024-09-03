Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,673 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,713 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

TD opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.68. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.739 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.