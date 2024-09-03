Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,125 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,966,000 after acquiring an additional 29,362 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,419,000 after purchasing an additional 297,067 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,610 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after buying an additional 398,901 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,080,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $104.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $104.41.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 6,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $668,465.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,030.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 6,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $668,465.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,228 shares of company stock worth $11,795,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

