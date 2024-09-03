Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 98,502 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,502 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,626,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $841,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

RSPN opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $49.41.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

