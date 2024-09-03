Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $2.01 Million Position in Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 87,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NUSA opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93. Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37.

Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

The Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US broad-market, investment-grade, short-term bond index, overweighting to securities and sectors that have a higher yield potential while maintaining a comparable overall risk profile.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.