Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $2.01 Million Position in Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 87,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NUSA opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93. Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37.
Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.