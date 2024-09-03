Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGBL. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 77.2% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 60,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,871,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Shares of CGBL stock opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

